Florissant, MO

Local woman says landlord illegally took her possessions after eviction

By Ashli Lincoln
KMOV
 17 days ago

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Florissant woman says her former landlord stole everything she and her children owned after she was evicted in November 2019. Regina Wingo, a mother of three, says she fell on hard times after a divorce and unforeseen medical bills, which left her behind $1,200 on her rent at Hathaway Village Apartments in Florissant. In a recently filed lawsuit, Wingo claims apartment complex’s owner, Herbert Baumann of the Baumann Property Company, illegally took her possessions. The lawsuit also says that after eviction proceedings began, Wingo signed a document to pay back rent in installments, but when she tried to pay, Baumann turned down her money.

