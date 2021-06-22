More Than a Vacation: Tips for Planning Your Dream Trip

With COVID restrictions becoming more and more relaxed, people from all around are looking to get back to the open road and the skies. With summer right around the corner, these lifted restrictions couldn’t have come at a better time. People have been locked away in their homes for nearly a year now and are growing antsier than ever. Simply put, it’s time to get back out there. That being said, one has all kinds of exciting destinations to choose from when it comes to travel these days. As much as it might not seem like it, Vietnam should be right at the top of your list. Of course, planning a trip there won’t be easy, but it’ll be a lot more manageable with this incredible quick guide.