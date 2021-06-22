Northside High School honors former coach Conrad Nix with 7-on-7 passing camp

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Northside High School football program honored the school's most-successful coach Monday with an exclusive 7-on-7 passing camp. Coach Conrad Nix is the winningest coach in Northside's history, leading the Eagles to five state championship games while winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Monday, the retired legend was back on familiar territory -- not to coach, but instead fellowship with friends and former colleagues Coach Nix considers family.