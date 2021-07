Another day, another tight win for Vanderbilt at the College World Series. The Commodores topped short-handed NC State 3-1 on Friday thanks to another great start from Kumar Rocker, and it helped that the Wolfpack were down to 13 players due to COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt and the Pack will face off again at 1 p.m. CT Saturday with a trip to the CWS Finals on the line.