SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL says it is upgrading the pitch at the Maracanã stadium for the Copa America final amid criticism of other fields of play in the tournament. Those include the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro and the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. CONMEBOL agronomist Maristela Kuhn told the soccer body’s objective is to achieve good results at the Maracana in a very few days for the only game it will host in the tournament. Brazil coach Tite said hours earlier that he doubts the pitch at the Maracana will be in good shape for the July 10 decider.