JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, just north of Goodbys Creek in Jacksonville’s Brierwood neighborhood, an EF-1 tornado touched down. Over the next six minutes, the storm produced wind speeds of up to 110 mph as it moved north nearly 4 miles through San Jose, across Interstate 95 and into Arlington, according to a report released Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service.