The Mets erupted for six runs against Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge in the seventh inning of a 10-5 comeback over the Yankees in Game 1 of a split doubleheader. Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off Chapman leading off the last inning before José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by fan interference. Brandon Nimmo followed with a two-run single before the Mets handed the Yankees their seventh loss in eight games. Gio Urshela's three-run blast in the second inning of the nightcap helped the Yankees beat the Mets, 4-2 in the nightcap. The split put the Yanks back over .500 and gives the Mets a 3 1/2-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. Alonso wound up homering in both ends of the twinbill for the Mets.