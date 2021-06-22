Rockets NBA Lottery Day Thread - First Time In A While

This is a new experience for our younger Rockets fans. The Rockets are not only picking in the lottery (maybe!) they might be picking in the top five. The last time the Rockets picked in the lottery was 2012, when they chose Jeremy Lamb (1-12). Some may remember Lamb playing on a fun VSL Rockets team, but he never played an NBA minute for the Rockets. He was part of a trade just before that season began for...James Harden.