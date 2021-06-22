Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

VIP club Soho House aims to go big in the US as bosses plan to list it on the stock market

By Lucy White
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Private members' club Soho House is planning to list on the US stock market, despite having never turned a profit.

It is known for its exclusive hotels and clubs around the world, including 11 in the UK – eight of which are in London.

Before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, it was reported Meghan Markle had enjoyed a spa weekend with friends at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THejh_0abVTfoN00
Private members' club Soho House, known for its exclusive hotels and clubs around the world, is planning to list on the US stock market, despite having never turned a profit

David and Victoria Beckham have also apparently considered spending £350,000 to hire Soho Farmhouse’s 40 cabins and two cottages for their son Brooklyn’s forthcoming wedding.

Nick Jones, who established the first club on London’s Greek Street in 1995, owns just under 10 per cent of the business.

In 2019, Soho House raised £72million for a 5 per cent stake – suggesting a £1.4billion valuation.

A statement filed with financial regulators said: ‘We have incurred net losses in each year since our inception and we may not be able to achieve profitability.’

The chain will list under the name of Membership Collective Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuR7H_0abVTfoN00
Before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, it was reported Meghan Markle had enjoyed a spa weekend with friends at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPTs1_0abVTfoN00
Before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, it was reported Meghan Markle had enjoyed a spa weekend with friends at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKn0U_0abVTfoN00
David and Victoria Beckham have also apparently considered spending £350,000 to hire Soho Farmhouse’s 40 cabins and two cottages for their son Brooklyn’s forthcoming wedding

An initial public offering (IPO) could value Soho House, which serves more than 119,000 members across locations in Europe, Asia and the US, at up to £3bn, City sources have speculated.

And it would beef up the fortunes of its already wealthy backers.

The chain of clubs, which includes The Ned in London and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, also counts British millionaire and owner of The Ivy restaurants Richard Caring as a 30pc owner.

In an email to members, Jones said the IPO would ‘enable us to acelerate our investment in improving both the physical and digital elements of your membership’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJeHQ_0abVTfoN00
The chain of clubs, which includes The Ned in London and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos (pictured), also counts British millionaire and owner of The Ivy restaurants Richard Caring as a 30pc owner
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho House#Restaurants#Ipo#Europe#Vip#Soho Farmhouse#Scorpios Beach Club#British#Ipo#Acelerate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesshypebeast.com

Soho House Targets $3.2 Billion USD Valuation Ahead of New York Public Listing

The parent company of private members club Soho House is eyeing a valuation of $3.21 billion USD ahead of its U.S. initial public offering. The 26-year-old club is filed under the parent company, Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG). MCG is planning on selling 30 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price between $14 and $16 USD a piece on the New York Stock Exchange. The private club has been a known spot for creatives to meet around the world. Soho House currently has over 119,000 members across Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tel Aviv, London and Mykonos.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Soho House IPO sets high price for entry

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Soho House is known for running private members’ clubs that are trendy but hard to join. Its initial public offering in New York is setting a similarly high bar for investors. A mooted $3 billion price tag depends on pulling off a bold global expansion and eventually making a profit. But there are plenty of potential party poopers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Soho House targets over $3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - The Soho House private members club said on Tuesday it plans to raise as much as $480 million through a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of about $3.21 billion. The 26-year-old club began as a meeting place for creative people and now has more than...
BusinessSKIFT

Soho House’s Parent Discloses Brand Growth Plan During IPO Roadshow

Membership Collective Group’s IPO throws major fuel on the idea that members-only clubs have a future post-pandemic. While there may be opportunities in newer brands like The Ned and Scorpios, it is the mature Soho House that is the bread-and-butter to global expansion. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry...
RetailThe Independent

Online-only construction retailer CMO announces stock market listing

Online-only building materials business CMO has announced plans to list on the junior AIM London Stock Exchange valuing the firm at £95 million. The company is the latest in a long line of recent stock market listings, or Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and bosses hope to raise £45 million from the flotation.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Sharesight Launches Intraday Pricing For US- And UK-Listed Stocks

What Happened: Sharesight is a holistic fintech analytics platform. In a move to expand its portfolio tracking product globally, Sharesight announced the addition of 15 minutes delayed intraday pricing for U.S. and U.K. stocks. As a result, self-directed investors will stay better informed on stock price and performance data making...
BusinessTelegraph

Beauty firm founders to make £50m from stock market listing

The founders of an eight-year-old make-up brand are set to land a £50m windfall as the company prepares for a stock market debut in London. Revolution Beauty, which was started by Adam Minto, 51, and Tom Allsworth, 55, in 2014, said it will float on London's Alternative Investment Market next month, in a listing which is expected to value the firm between £450m and £500m.
MLSWREG

Secret ‘whisper listings’ on the rise in booming US housing market

(WDAF) – Houses that are never even listed are selling fast, experts say. They’re called “whisper listings.”. Whisper listings are residential properties released directly to a broker who only allows specific clients to view the home. It’s not advertised publicly or listed on the area’s multiple listing service (MLS). It’s...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Geely scraps STAR Market listing plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday it would drop plans to list new renminbi shares on mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market. Zhejiang-based Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker, thanks to parent group investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, is currently listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billiion.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks edge higher ahead of US jobs report

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were slightly higher at midday on Friday as investors look ahead trepidatiously to the US jobs report for June at 1330 BST, while GlaxoSmithKline leapt to the defence of its under-fire chief executive. Economists expect US nonfarm payrolls to rise by 690,000 in...
StocksInvestorPlace

What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! The weekend is almost here, used car prices are finally coming down and retail investors continue to push ahead with short squeezes. So what else do you need to know? And what will the stock market do today?. The S&P 500...
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

China Plans to Crackdown on Domestic Companies Listed on US Exchanges

Although China’s latest move may not come as a surprise, market analysts believe it could threaten both the IPO’s sector and the popular Chinese ADR market. China is planning to stretch its oversight on the increasingly growing Chinese companies listed on US exchanges. Some of the country’s most powerful companies including the vehicle for hire company Didi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKG: 0700) are reportedly under pressure as Beijing is looking to disrupt the $2 trillion market being enjoyed by American investors off the back of Chinese firms.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Fed Minutes In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the release of minutes from the FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones dipped more than 200 points on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 recorded its first drop after gaining for seven straight sessions. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for...
Foreign PolicyFinancial Times

China’s crackdown on US listings threatens $2tn market

Beijing has sent shockwaves through global financial circles with plans to tighten restrictions on overseas listings of Chinese companies, in a development that could threaten more than $2tn worth of shares on Wall Street. But the vague and sprawling nature of the announcement on Tuesday, which followed a crackdown on...
StocksFXStreet.com

European stocks meander lower as US markets close for Independence Day

European stocks slid early on Monday as they continue to run up and down well-worn ranges. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose for a 7th straight session and notched another all-time high after a strong jobs report. The nonfarm payrolls report indicated US employers added 850,000 jobs last month, the strongest number in 10 months and a sign that hiring is accelerating as pandemic-era support is scaled back. However, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, against expectations it would fall to 5.6%. In all this was a positive report for stocks, indicating solid-but-not-too-hot economic recovery and keeping the Fed on the course the market sees it on. Yields fell, with the 10-year back to its lowest since March, and the dollar eased back after being bid up all week. The soft finish last week for the dollar has continued into Monday but we should caution that the Independence Day holiday today, held over from yesterday, will keep US markets closed, and maybe keep equities from making any serious moves. Overnight Asian shares were steady as the Caixin services PMI fell to a14-month low.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Toyota Backed Driverless Startup Pony.ai Aims US Listing: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) backed autonomous driving tech company, Pony.ai, is eyeing U.S. listing plans to fund its goal of monetizing driverless ride-hailing services, Reuters reported. The startup is active in the U.S. and China and aims to install its technology in hundreds of vehicles in 2021, reaching tens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy