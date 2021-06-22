Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Celebrating World Giraffe Day

Fox5 KVVU
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy World Giraffe Day! Our Mike Davis checked in with "Ozzie" the giraffe at Lion Habitat Ranch, Inc. to celebrate!

www.fox5vegas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffe#Lion Habitat Ranch Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
York, ALWTOK-TV

Annual York Day celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of York celebrated their annual York day event on July 3rd. York gave folks a day full of fun and treats the whole family could enjoy before the 4th of July holiday with food trucks, live blues music, and a DJ. Downtown was filled...
Lifestylemusicconnection.com

D'Addario Celebrates Beatles Day

June 25th is Beatles Day! D'Addario is celebrating with exclusive offers on the company's collection of Beatles Products. D'Addario honors the legacy of The Beatles with a unique collection of guitar picks and straps, featuring iconic album covers and timeless images of the Fab Four. D'Addario's Players Circle members can...
Festivalopelikaobserver.com

Preparing to Celebrate Independence Day

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. As we wrap up June and head towards July 4, there is a heartfelt expression I would like to extend from this early childhood teacher to Eric Carle, who was my favorite author and illustrator of children’s books. His birthday is celebrated on June 25. He passed away on May 23, 2021 at the age of 91. His brightly colored designed books have captivated children and adults alike. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See?” are truly my favorites to read to young children, from infants on up. Children love the predictable pattern of the content of his books. Young children love a variety of techniques for story telling of their favorite books, as well as allowing the child to dictate his or her own stories. Carle’s books truly lean toward letting children interact with his stories. Our local libraries have all his books for summer reading and enjoyment.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

World Chocolate Day 2021: The treats you need to celebrate, from vegan bars to hampers

World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated annually on 7 July, not only gives us an excuse to indulge in delicious treats, but also marks the introduction of the food to Europe in 1550 – until this point, chocolate was only known to indigenous communities in Mexico and parts of central and south America. But, as much as we love devouring chocolate, it is important to acknowledge that it frequently contains problematic ingredients, such as palm oil, which is one of the biggest contributors to deforestation, and cocoa, which is an industry fraught with modern slavery. Furthermore, chocolate often comes...
Politicscastlecountryradio.com

2021 Cleveland Days Celebration

The town of Cleveland is gearing up for another fun year of Cleveland Days on Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24 and everyone in the Castle Country area are invited to attend. The first day will be filled with several fun evening activities held at O’Ville Pioneer Park. “So,...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in July at Walt Disney World

Here is our list of offbeat (and not-so-offbeat) holidays in July with suggestions about how to observe them while you’re visiting Walt Disney World. As a nod to the opening of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival on July 15, we’ve included July FOOD holidays as well – how you choose to observe those are totally up to you, but you’re in the right place for all things food! So let the daily celebrations (and snacking) begin!!
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Greeley community celebrates World Refugee Day with annual event at Delta Park

A Somali man assisted by Lutheran Family Services in his resettlement to Greeley now has a job with the agency managing other refugees’ cases. Abdi Adan was one of several refugees who shared their stories Sunday at the annual World Refugee Day Celebration at Delta Park in Greeley. Adan spoke of past hardships, spending 18 years in refugee camps in Kenya before moving to the United States with his family. His children were awarded citizenship in 2019.
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Neutrino Day celebrated virtually

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This year’s Neutrino Day will be held virtually at Gather.town. The official name of the event will be Neutrino Day: Star Chronicles and will focus on the stories about stars—from a native way of knowing perspective and scientific perspective. Their featured speaker, Dr. Annette Lee, will give a presentation on combining the two perspectives to gain a better understanding of the universe.
Flint, MImycitymag.com

Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day

A little rain could not keep Flint citizens from enjoying an amazing Juneteenth Celebration! Parade of Champions Grand Marshall Claressa Shields wowed the crowd! Just a small part of a wonderful and historic event in Downtown Flint. Photography By Timothy Jagielo.
Anaheim, CAFrankfort Times

‘Drunk Talk’ Is A True Original That Combines Humor with Shock

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Authors Mike Davis AND TL Banks would like to announce their new book “Drunk Talk” (ISBN: 979-8675709625). “Drunk Talk” is a one-of-a-kind book with something for everyone and will have you laughing hysterically as you are forced to question what you believe to be true.
Family RelationshipsBabyCenter Blog

Mixed-race twins: one black, one white

Although the very word "twins" calls up visions of perfectly matched babies, the truth is that fraternal, or non-identical, twins are far more common than their identical counterparts. And, as parents of fraternal twins well know, these same-age bundles of joy can differ from each other in every possible way.
RestaurantsFox5 KVVU

Chick-fil-A named top fast-food spot in America

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Chick-fil-A was named the top fast-food restaurant in America for the seventh year in a row. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A beat out full-service restaurants such as LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse. “People are slowly starting to enjoy sitting down at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy