Celebrating World Giraffe Day

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. As we wrap up June and head towards July 4, there is a heartfelt expression I would like to extend from this early childhood teacher to Eric Carle, who was my favorite author and illustrator of children’s books. His birthday is celebrated on June 25. He passed away on May 23, 2021 at the age of 91. His brightly colored designed books have captivated children and adults alike. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See?” are truly my favorites to read to young children, from infants on up. Children love the predictable pattern of the content of his books. Young children love a variety of techniques for story telling of their favorite books, as well as allowing the child to dictate his or her own stories. Carle’s books truly lean toward letting children interact with his stories. Our local libraries have all his books for summer reading and enjoyment.