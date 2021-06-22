Obituary | Bill P. Patnode, 67, of West Bend

June 21, 2021 – West Bend, Wi – Bill P. Patnode, 67, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1954, to the late Kenneth and Mary (nee Ashworth) Patnode in Milwaukee, WI. Bill was the first of five children, followed by four sisters. Early in his childhood, he would spend time with his siblings in their basement pretending to be the band “The Monkeys,” complete with homemade musical instruments.