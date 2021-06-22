Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

Obituary | Bill P. Patnode, 67, of West Bend

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 21, 2021 – West Bend, Wi – Bill P. Patnode, 67, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1954, to the late Kenneth and Mary (nee Ashworth) Patnode in Milwaukee, WI. Bill was the first of five children, followed by four sisters. Early in his childhood, he would spend time with his siblings in their basement pretending to be the band “The Monkeys,” complete with homemade musical instruments.

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Bend, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Obituaries
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation#Camping#Political Science#Lac Lawrann Conservancy#Family Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...