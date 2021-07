Spontaneous combustion might be the best way to describe the Franklin High’s bats on Monday night. The top-seeded Panthers erupted for 12 runs on nine hits and three walks in the fourth inning of a 15-1 five-inning win over No. 16 Durfee to advance to the Division 1 South quarterfinals. On Wednesday, Franklin will host No. 8 Norwood, a 4-0 winner over Brookline in the first round.