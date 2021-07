We've discussed what we're running our air conditioners at and this weekend I discovered a SUPER simple way to keep your pet's outside bowl cool! Use the lid of a cooler :) Make sure you are watering early in the morning and again late in the evening if you've noticed your flowers or pumpkin leaves are wilting. The hanging baskets are LOVING four-a-day waterings and my eyes, when I can stand the heat outside are taking in all the beauty but that wasn't the only thing I tried this weekend!