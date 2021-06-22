Derek Hough helping pets find homes

(Undated) – While many of us enjoy the booming sounds of fireworks, our four-legged friends may not. The Humane Society of America reminds you there are some simple things you can do to make this weekend a little less stressful for your pets. According to the HAS, pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights, and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. Even pets that are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside. They say if your pet is scared by fireworks, ask a veterinarian for help. Some medications and techniques might help alleviate your pet’s fear and anxiety. They also say to make sure that you safeguard your pet with a collar and ID tag. To learn more follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.