Gas prices in the state finally saw a decrease, dropping 3 cents in the past week, AAA said in a press release Monday. The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.85 a gallon, 3 cents lower than last week, 4 cents lower than one month ago and 96 cents higher than this time last year. The national gas price average decreased by 1 cent over the past week to $3.07 a gallon.