Central Coast Water Authority sues Santa Barbara County for state water interference
Central Coast Water Authority is suing Santa Barbara County over its alleged interference in how state water is managed by the authority’s eight water-purveying members. The suit was filed after the County Board of Supervisors imposed new conditions on the sale and exchange of state water that the Water Authority says will prevent its member cities and water districts from taking advantage of new contract amendments offered by the state, which owns and operates the State Water Project.santamariatimes.com