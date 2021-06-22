Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Central Coast Water Authority sues Santa Barbara County for state water interference

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
Santa Maria Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Coast Water Authority is suing Santa Barbara County over its alleged interference in how state water is managed by the authority’s eight water-purveying members. The suit was filed after the County Board of Supervisors imposed new conditions on the sale and exchange of state water that the Water Authority says will prevent its member cities and water districts from taking advantage of new contract amendments offered by the state, which owns and operates the State Water Project.

santamariatimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
City
Buellton, CA
City
Goleta, CA
City
Solvang, CA
City
Guadalupe, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Guadalupe, CA
Government
City
Carpinteria, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Supplies#Water Service#The Water Authority#The State Water Project#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Water System
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSCNN

Pfizer's Covid-19 booster and the latest on the pandemic

Partisan Covid-19 vaccination gap widens, study shows. The difference in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Republicans and Democrats has grown over the last two months, a report released Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows. Vaccination rates are increasing more quickly in counties that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020...
NBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy