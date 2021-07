Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball escaped an upset-minded Treynor team 7-6 on Wednesday night in a regional quarterfinal game. “When it comes to the postseason it’s one and done,” Underwood head coach Lea Crouse said. “You just got to find a way to win the game. As long as you can do that, even if it may not look great or the best game we’ve played, finding a way to win is what you have to do in the postseason, and we found a way tonight.”