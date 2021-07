ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The Tri-City Jewish Center will soon be the home of a community center, housing both the Two Rivers YMCA and a branch of the Rock Island Public Library. It's a venture that's been nearly three years in the making for the library and YMCA, who have long wanted to partner into a one-stop-shop community space. Now, after raising $7 million from over 165 private donors, the partners are turning to the community to help raise the final $800,000 needed to begin the project debt-free.