Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Grafton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL GRAFTON COUNTY At 1122 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Thetford Hill State Park, or 12 miles northeast of Lebanon, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Hanover, Haverhill, Canaan, Franconia, Woodstock, Piermont, Lyme, Benton, Dorchester, Easton, Ellsworth, Wentworth, Orford, Thornton, Rumney, Waterville Valley, Landaff and Livermore. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 91 and 107.alerts.weather.gov