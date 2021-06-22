Cancel
Blanco County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Burnet, Travis by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Travis County in south central Texas Northeastern Blanco County in south central Texas South central Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1035 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithwick, or 11 miles south of Bertram, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakeway, Lago Vista, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Spicewood, Cypress Mill, Smithwick, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
