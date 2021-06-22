Cancel
Cheshire County, NH

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheshire, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheshire; Merrimack; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SULLIVAN...NORTHWESTERN CHESHIRE...NORTHWESTERN HILLSBOROUGH AND WEST CENTRAL MERRIMACK COUNTIES At 1135 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westminster, or near Bellows Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Charlestown, Bradford, Newport, Gilsum, Marlow, Walpole, Alstead, Westmoreland, Surry, Hillsborough, Windsor, Lempster, Acworth, Goshen, Langdon, Newbury, Washington, Unity and Sunapee.

alerts.weather.gov
