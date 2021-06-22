Cancel
Grafton County, NH

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Grafton by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Grafton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SULLIVAN...SOUTH CENTRAL GRAFTON AND NORTHWESTERN MERRIMACK COUNTIES At 1134 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Springfield, or near Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Claremont, New London, Grafton, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Lempster, Hill, Acworth, Goshen, Croydon, Langdon, Orange, Wilmot and Sunapee. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 29 and 48.

alerts.weather.gov
