Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actress Joanne Linville has died at 93
Actress Joanne Linville died at 93 on Sunday, according to CAA.
Linville - whose cause of death was not yet made public, according to Deadline - had appeared on dozens of notable TV shows in a remarkable career in front of the cameras that spanned seven decades.
Among her most famed roles included playing Southern mansion owner Lavinia Gordon in The Passersby, a 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone in which she appeared alongside James Gregory.
She also appeared in Star Trek TV show in 1968 playing a Romulan commander who was seduced by Leonard Nimoy's Spock as part of an effort from Captain Kirk (William Shatner) to swipe a cloaking device.