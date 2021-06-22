Cancel
Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actress Joanne Linville has died at 93

 18 days ago

Actress Joanne Linville died at 93 on Sunday, according to CAA.

Linville - whose cause of death was not yet made public, according to Deadline - had appeared on dozens of notable TV shows in a remarkable career in front of the cameras that spanned seven decades.

Among her most famed roles included playing Southern mansion owner Lavinia Gordon in The Passersby, a 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone in which she appeared alongside James Gregory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRPB8_0abVRpJz00
RIP: Actress Joanne Linville died at 93 on Sunday, according to CAA. The veteran performer had been snapped in LA in 2014

She also appeared in Star Trek TV show in 1968 playing a Romulan commander who was seduced by Leonard Nimoy's Spock as part of an effort from Captain Kirk (William Shatner) to swipe a cloaking device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Fg0R_0abVRpJz00
Famed role: Linville appeared in Star Trek TV show in 1968 playing a Romulan commander who was seduced by Leonard Nimoy's Spock 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhaqj_0abVRpJz00
Out and about: The actress was snapped at a Star Trek convention in LA in 2013 
