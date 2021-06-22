Cancel
Chrissy Teigen praises her 'everything' John Legend amid cyberbullying scandal

By Jamie Roberts
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
Chrissy Teigen has praised her husband John Legend as she continues to face the fallout from past cyberbullying allegations.

The TV personality has seen her reputation severely tarnished in recent months as a string of celebs have come out accusing her of making malicious comments online.

And she has now thanked her husband for having her back throughout the whole ordeal.

Speaking to TMZ, the 35-year-old said she was "good" amid the scandal.

When asked how instrumental the All Of Me singer had been throughout the issues, she said: "Oh my God, he's been my everything."

Chrissy had accused fashion designer Michael Costello of fabricating some of her DMs that appeared to show her telling him he deserved to "suffer and die".

Chrissy Teigen said singer John Legend is her "everything" (Image: Getty Images)

She admitted she was fresh out of tears amid the ongoing scandal after Courtney Stodden, Michael Costello and Farrah Abraham all accused her of sending them vicious messages.

Chrissy also was she's tight-lipped about a potential Oprah Winfrey interview when pressed by reporters.

It had been reported that she was set to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps in a laid bare interview.

And she laughed off suggestions that she could conduct the interview alongside foe Courtney Stodden.

Courtney told TMZ that they would be interested in taking part in the interview "if it helped save lives".

Courtney said Chrissy going on Oprah would be "interesting". When pressed on whether they would appear alongside Chrissy, they said: "Oprah has a really big platform and I think that if it helps save lives by me sharing my story I would consider it.

"I think it's important to be kind in this world and there's been so much meanness happening and a lot of deflecting so I would consider it if it helped people."

Courtney was one of the first people to "call out" Chrissy for past comments.

Courtney Stodden would be willing to do an Oprah interview with Chrissy Teigen (Image: WireImage)

In May, they called Chrissy "a liar" for her public apology. Taking to Instagram at the time, Courtney wrote: "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private.

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," added Courtney, sharing a screen shot to prove it.

They went on: "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record."

While people have slammed Chrissy for her comments, several stars have jumped to her defence.

The latest celebs to defend the model include Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana who have rallied round her.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

