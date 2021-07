PRESCOTT – Prescott Head Coach Brian Glass was recently honored and named Coach of the Year for all sports. In a banquet held in Little Rock sponsored by Arkansas Preps and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Glass was one of several who were recognized for their accomplishments. Thing is, getting the award was a complete surprise for him. Glass knew he was going to be named Outstanding Track Coach of the Year, which is no shock as the Curley Wolf thinclads have won four straight state titles, with the senior squad taking 14 consecutive district crowns while the junior team has won 12.