(Washington, DC) — Job openings are piling up. The Labor Department says there were nine-point-two million jobs available in May, which is a new all-time record. You have probably read about the difficulty finding people to hire because of the high unemployment payments the government is distributing, and that could have an impact on these numbers. It’s the third straight month a record has been set. It comes as more than five-point-three million people left their job in May for a variety of reasons that include quitting or being fired.