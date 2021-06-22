Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sturgeon to set out life in lowest tier of coronavirus restrictions

Shropshire Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Minister is due to make an announcement at Holyrood on Tuesday as part of the latest review of the route map out of lockdown. Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out what life in Scotland will look like under the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions. The First Minister...

www.shropshirestar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holyrood#Ms Sturgeon#The Scottish Government#Shetland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Lockdown
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

New restrictions as coronavirus cases spread across Australia

New coronavirus cases popped up in cities across Australia on Monday, prompting local authorities to impose restrictions in areas not used to living under strict Covid-19 rules. Australia has been broadly successful in containing virus clusters, but is now battling flare-ups in at least four cities across the vast continent nation. Brisbane, Darwin, Perth and Sydney have all reported new cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, which first emerged in India and has spread in Australia after escaping from hotels used to quarantine returning travellers. The largest outbreak is in Sydney, where 130 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since a driver for an international flight crew was diagnosed in mid-June, with the city's residents now under stay-at-home orders for two weeks.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Malaysia to impose tighter coronavirus restrictions in capital

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Thursday announced tighter restrictions on movement and businesses in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring Selangor state as new coronavirus cases show no sign of abating. Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Kuala Lumpur and several districts in Selangor will see stricter measures imposed...
WorldWashington Times

Delta variant of the coronavirus forces new lockdowns, restrictions around globe

The fearsome delta variant of the coronavirus is forcing countries to extend or reimpose lockdowns as the globe races to thwart the evolving pathogen through vaccination. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa banned gatherings of any kind for 14 days and forbid alcohol sales, restaurant dining and travel in or out of the hardest-hit parts of the country.
WorldBBC

Covid: The current coronavirus restrictions, explained in Urdu

Covid: The current coronavirus restrictions, explained in Urdu. There is "no reason" for England's final Covid restrictions to last beyond 19 July, new Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week. But Haroon Rashid reminds you what the current government advice is, in Urdu.
EconomyTelegraph

Post-Brexit state aid sets up battle between Sturgeon and Westminster

It has been described as a “quicker and more flexible” alternative to Europe’s state aid regime, designed to free Britain from the shackles of Brussels bureaucracy and turbocharge UK industries. But rows are already brewing over Boris Johnson’s Subsidy Control Bill, which will apply to the devolved administrations in Scotland,...
CollegesSunderland Echo

Sunderland University to hold graduation online following coronavirus restrictions

Sunderland University say they have taken ‘the difficult – but necessary – decision’ to hold this year’s graduation online for a second time following coronavirus restrictions. The online ceremony follows last year’s graduation which was also held virtually. Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed step four of the road map to...
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon remains ‘hopeful’ Covid restrictions will ease on July 19

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she remains hopeful that Covid restrictions will be eased this month despite health chiefs warning that her contact tracing system is collapsing and experts predicting the record surge in virus cases will get much worse. The First Minister announced the country’s vaccination programme is to be...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Dates for lifting restrictions 'not set in stone'

The planned dates for easing Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland are "not set in stone", Nicola Sturgeon has said. The first minister said it would not be responsible to have a guaranteed timetable in the face of the virus, after another day of high case numbers. Scotland is due to move...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon swipes at Boris 'throwing caution to the wind' with plans for 'Freedom Day' making clear masks will still be compulsory in Scotland after July 19

Nicola Sturgeon swiped at Boris Johnson 'throwing caution to the wind' today as she made clear face masks will still be compulsory in Scotland after July 19. The SNP leader said the PM's 'Freedom Day' approach was 'something of an exception' as she insisted she will not take 'easy decisions' to be popular.
Public Healthhoustonmirror.com

Scotland becomes 'COVID capital' of Europe

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 7 (ANI): Scotland has become the 'COVID capital' of Europe with five in ten of the areas with highest infection rates, according to the Scottish newspaper. Citing the World Health Organisation, The Scotsman reported that Tayside has the highest rate of COVID cases in Europe with 677...
WorldShropshire Star

Third wave continues in region as we await Freedom Day

The third wave continues to rage as we prepare to open up society on July 19’s ‘Freedom Day’. Ministers admit they expect to see cases rise further before the wave of the Delta variant starts to dip. New figures reveal that all areas of the West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire...
Worldinews.co.uk

Scotland mulls series of policy changes on Covid-19 self-isolation rules

A series of significant changes to coronavirus policies in Scotland, including the rules on self-isolation, could be announced as early as next week. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would update the public on the Scottish Government’s latest thinking on a number of issues during a Parliamentary statement on Tuesday.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Johnson faces business backlash over coronavirus self-isolation policy

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking a ‘prudent’ approach to coronavirus controls. Boris Johnson has defended his policy on coronavirus self-isolation in the face of a backlash from business and warnings it will lead to millions of people being forced to stay at home. The Prime Minister has promised to...
TravelBBC

Covid in Scotland: Calls for Scotland to follow English travel rules

Travel agents, airlines and tour operators want clarity from the Scottish government on travel rules as England prepares to open up. The UK government has announced an end to the ten-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated passengers and children in England from 19 July. The Scottish government has responsibility for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy