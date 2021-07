Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to say whether he sacked former health secretary Matt Hancock while being questioned at the Liaison Committee this afternoon.The prime minister could only say that Mr Hancock left his position soon after it was reported that he was having an affair with one of his close aides.Mr Johnson’s comments came during a session with senior MPs on Wednesday on a number of issues, including climate change, the Nato withdrawl from Afghanistan and Brexit.Meanwhile, the UK’s sleaze watchdog has called for a crackdown on “dark money” in British politics, with stronger enforcement needed for campaign...