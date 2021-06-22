Channel 4 privatisation: How would it work?
PA takes a look at the key questions on a possible privatisation for Channel 4. The concept of privatisation is of taking a previously government or public-owned organisation and selling it to private companies or individuals. The most recent famous privatisation was Royal Mail, which listed on the stock market in 2013 although the Government faced criticism for setting the price too low and allowing bankers involved in the process to make huge profits.www.shropshirestar.com