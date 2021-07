Does anyone else remember thinking that mealtimes would get easier this past year? With remote learning and the newfound flexibility of working from home, many of us expected the COVID-19 pandemic to mean less rushing to get kids fed as the bus honks its horn, and more sitting down for wholesome meals as a family. But parents with elementary school-aged children learned quickly that at-home mealtimes were still just as challenging. And if your kids are anything like mine, a year spent inside only intensified their ever-evolving set of food-related preferences.