Council approves increases for police
It was an evening of welcomes and retirement well-wishing at the Heber Springs City Council meeting Thursday. The council welcomed new alderman Jim Adams to the forum. Adams is president of GAR-BRO Manufacturing, which makes concrete handling equipment. Heber Springs Police Officer Lt. Lloyd White was given a standing ovation and a plaque noting his 35 years of law enforcement service. Heber Springs Police Chief Brian Haile noted White's service to the city.www.thesuntimes.com