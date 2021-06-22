WWE Money In The Bank Updated Line Up Following Tonight’s RAW

WWE NXT Superstar Ridge Holland is reportedly working on getting medically cleared to return to the ring, and is receiving praise for his attitude. Holland has been out of action since suffering leg injuries in what he called a “freak accident” during the October 7 NXT episode. Holland, who suffered the injuries while catching then-NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan, underwent surgery the next day. WWE announced that he suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture. The knee dislocation was put back into place at ringside, and the ankle dislocation was put back into place at the emergency room, according to WWE’s announcement at the time. Holland reportedly began inpatient rehab on both of his legs the following week.