Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'It's a miracle': Northeast Wisconsinites' eyes are set on a Bucks NBA title appearance

By Ben Bokun
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSdtd_0abVQM3d00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Some Northeast Wisconsinites like Sharon Harper have bucks fever.

"It's a miracle," the Green Bay resident said. "We should be more excited about it. I'm talking about Green Bay. I'm talking about Wisconsin. We really should."

RELATED STORIES

As Milwaukee sits just one playoff series away from reaching the NBA Finals, some locals hope the Bucks can secure their first championship win in 50 years.

"All the people who didn't think they [Bucks] were anything, they're gonna be looking real silly," Harper, the creator of Bring Your Own Five community pickup basketball , said.

Some NBA oddsmakers, like DraftKings Sportsbook, are favoring the Bucks to win it all. And Harper agrees with that prediction.

Ben Bokun, NBC 26
While the Bucks have to win eight more games before they win an NBA title, Harper and Lovelace have some advice for the players.

"Giannis [Antetokounmpo], he wants to win," Harper said. "And when you really want to win, statistics don't matter."

Hobart resident MD Lovelace predicts Milwaukee will at least make it to the NBA championship.

"I think a lot of people said luck was on their side and I'll take luck any day of the week if it means a win," Lovelace said.

NBA, TNT
"Giannis [Antetokounmpo], he wants to win," Harper said. "And when you really want to win, statistics don't matter."

But as a Wisconsin sports fanatic and co-host of the Sconni Sports Show podcast , Lovelace doesn't want to get too excited just yet.

"There's so much heartbreak in Wisconsin right now -- the Packers exiting earlier, having your Brewers that are hit or miss," Lovelace said. "It's nice to see a Wisconsin team hitting that point."

While the Bucks have to win eight more games before they win an NBA title, Harper and Lovelace have some advice for the players.

Ben Bokun, NBC 26
Locals play basketball at Fisk Park in Green Bay.

"Pass, pass, pass, get an open man and shoot," Lovelace said. "Not just run down the court, whip it up and hope for the best."

"I'm all for, even if you're 30 points up, just keep whooping them, keep whooping them," Harper said. "Don't slack up."

The Bucks are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks for Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Northeast Wisconsinites#Bucks Nba#Nbc 26#Draftkings Sportsbook#Tnt#The Sconni Sports Show#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Championship Odds 2021: Suns Current Title Favorites over Bucks, Hawks

The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They've only reached the NBA Finals twice, with Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson losing to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in their last appearance in 1993. But oddsmakers at FanDuel favor the Suns to end their title drought...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Finals matchup set: Suns vs. Bucks

The Phoenix Suns will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals with a chance to bring home a championship for the first time in their 53-year history. The Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks and are making their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974. Perhaps it is...
NBAPosted by
WRAL News

The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script. Both were extremely high scoring. Both went down to the wire. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time. There was...
NBAThe Independent

Milwaukee Bucks hold off Atlanta Hawks to clinch third NBA Finals appearance

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Phoenix Suns in this year’s NBA Finals after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in game six of the Eastern Conference final series. After a dour first half saw neither team able to click offensively, Khris Middleton sparked a game-changing third-quarter run for the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
KRMG

Antetokounmpo's injury makes Bucks' title quest much tougher

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster during the offseason to put more star power around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their championship hopes now may depend on how well those other guys can perform without him. Antetokounmpo is doubtful Thursday night for Game 5 of the Eastern...
NBAyourvalley.net

With Finals appearance, Suns look to end Phoenix’s title drought

With the Suns in the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years, the team is looking not only to capture its first championship but to end a 20-year title drought in Phoenix. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe.
NBATimes West Virginian

WVU's Culver eyes NBA as draft approaches

MORGANTOWN— Derek Culver sat alone at the podium, the glare of lights from television cameras in his eyes, which was better than the tears he might have filled them with. He was going through what we all go through, moving on to a new stage of life, leaving the past behind, and the people he had become brothers with while playing at West Virginia.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAWTOP

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits. They came into the NBA together in 1968 and...
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks near 1st NBA Finals appearance since 1974

MILWAUKEE - Excitement is at a fever pitch as fans rally around the Milwaukee Bucks – now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. Normally there are fireworks at Veterans Park on July 3. That's not the case this year, but Bucks fans are hoping for some fireworks on the court – as the team takes the court in Atlanta that day.
NBAsaturdaydownsouth.com

3 Best Bets For Bucks vs. Suns NBA Finals Game 1

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks open the NBA Finals tonight in Phoenix. The two major storylines to start the series center around Chris Paul’s long-awaited first trip to the Finals and the health of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Let’s dive into Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a...
NBAnumberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Helper: NBA Finals Game 1 (7/6/21)

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach. With so much changing so quickly, we're here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy