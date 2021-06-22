'It's a miracle': Northeast Wisconsinites' eyes are set on a Bucks NBA title appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Some Northeast Wisconsinites like Sharon Harper have bucks fever.

"It's a miracle," the Green Bay resident said. "We should be more excited about it. I'm talking about Green Bay. I'm talking about Wisconsin. We really should."

RELATED STORIES



As Milwaukee sits just one playoff series away from reaching the NBA Finals, some locals hope the Bucks can secure their first championship win in 50 years.

"All the people who didn't think they [Bucks] were anything, they're gonna be looking real silly," Harper, the creator of Bring Your Own Five community pickup basketball , said.

Some NBA oddsmakers, like DraftKings Sportsbook, are favoring the Bucks to win it all. And Harper agrees with that prediction.

Ben Bokun, NBC 26 While the Bucks have to win eight more games before they win an NBA title, Harper and Lovelace have some advice for the players.

"Giannis [Antetokounmpo], he wants to win," Harper said. "And when you really want to win, statistics don't matter."

Hobart resident MD Lovelace predicts Milwaukee will at least make it to the NBA championship.

"I think a lot of people said luck was on their side and I'll take luck any day of the week if it means a win," Lovelace said.

NBA, TNT "Giannis [Antetokounmpo], he wants to win," Harper said. "And when you really want to win, statistics don't matter."

But as a Wisconsin sports fanatic and co-host of the Sconni Sports Show podcast , Lovelace doesn't want to get too excited just yet.

"There's so much heartbreak in Wisconsin right now -- the Packers exiting earlier, having your Brewers that are hit or miss," Lovelace said. "It's nice to see a Wisconsin team hitting that point."

While the Bucks have to win eight more games before they win an NBA title, Harper and Lovelace have some advice for the players.

Ben Bokun, NBC 26 Locals play basketball at Fisk Park in Green Bay.

"Pass, pass, pass, get an open man and shoot," Lovelace said. "Not just run down the court, whip it up and hope for the best."

"I'm all for, even if you're 30 points up, just keep whooping them, keep whooping them," Harper said. "Don't slack up."

The Bucks are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks for Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.