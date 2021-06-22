Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

American expat shares four 'unspoken rules' he's learned about living in Australia - from walking on the left to ALWAYS having a go-to coffee order

By Alice Murphy
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

An American expat living in Melbourne has revealed the 'unspoken rules' about sport, coffee and commuting he has learned since moving to Australia.

In a recent TikTok video, Adam Foskey, from Georgia, US, said there are four habits he advises all overseas residents to form if they want to fit in with 'true blue' Aussies.

They include holding onto the handrail on trams, having a go-to coffee order that you always place and walking on the left-hand side of paths and escalators.

Mr Foskey also recommends following an AFL team or at least understanding the sport so you can get involved with the annual Grand Final parties, which he said are 'always a good time'.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJcxl_0abVQHe000
In a recent TikTok video, Georgia-born Adam Foskey (pictured) said there are four habits he advises all overseas residents to form if they want to fit in with 'true blue' Aussies

The most important lesson Mr Foskey said he has learned is to always hold on to something while riding the tram around Melbourne.

'I had to learn this the hard way. We rounded this corner at 90 miles an hour, next thing I know I'm sprawled on the floor with 10 other people,' he said.

Mr Foskey's observation is grossly exaggerated as statistics from network operator Yarra Trams show trams move sluggishly around the Victorian capital at an average speed of just 16 kilometres per hour.

Next, he encouraged viewers to stick to the left side while out and about in the city.

'It'll just help traffic flow,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvjAm_0abVQHe000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGbPe_0abVQHe000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMn75_0abVQHe000
Mr Foskey said it's a good idea to follow an AFL team, like the Sydney Swans or the Hawthorn Hawks pictured in a clash at Sydney Cricket Ground on June 11, 2021

Mr Foskey then urged viewers to choose a favourite AFL team because Australians are more than likely to ask who you support.

'Also try to keep up with the AFL throughout the year because the Grand Final parties are always a good time,' he said.

Finally, Mr Foskey said Australians drink 'a lot of coffee' so it's best to have a usual order to save time in the queue.

'Mine's an iced long black,' he said.

The observations, which have racked up 109,000 views since they were uploaded online on June 18, drew amusing suggestions of other unspoken rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM84A_0abVQHe000
Mr Foskey advised viewers to stick to the left-hand side of paths and escalators (stock image)

'Our rules are: always know what to order at the drive-thru, always carry an umbrella and never pat a wild kangaroo,' one person replied.

'Wave and say thank you when someone gives way/lets you in. Know when it's your shout [to buy a drink] and never disappear when it's your round,' added another.

Others praised Mr Foskey for so eagerly assimilating to Australian culture.

'I love how you are so keen to adapt to us and our ways! Thank you and welcome,' one woman wrote.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Expat#Commuting#American#Tiktok#Afl#Grand Final#Victorian#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
Australia
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

For eight years I’ve served Australia. The racist hate and disgusting abuse still crushes me

“You are not really Australian, Mehreen. Why don’t you fuck off to the cesspit you came from?”. “Piss off back to your shithole of Pakistan, ya maggot.”. This is not something I expected to hear – ever, let alone in Australia. Yet from day one of my public life, I have felt pummelled and beaten almost every day by this unrelenting demand to go back to where I came from. I feel the heavy weight of this hate physically bearing down on me, crushing me, squeezing the air out of my lungs until I feel suffocated. This has only got worse with time. For the first time, I have started to question my belonging in this place I call home. For the first time since arriving in Sydney in 1992, I’ve started to doubt my decision to migrate from Lahore.
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

Where is your heart, Anna? Devastated son breaks down in tears over being unable to enter Queensland to see his dying dad - as she costs her state millions by shutting border to Sydney AGAIN

A devastated son has broken down in tears after being refused entry to Queensland to see his dying father, just moments before the state once again slammed its border shut to millions of Sydneysiders. Mark Kilian unleashed on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday for her lack of compassion. Mr Kilian...
LifestyleTelegraph

The only way to complete Australia's epic north-south crossing in style

Australia is big. Very big. In fact, were you to travel from London to Moscow you’d still have traversed 300km less than if you’d undertaken the journey from the city of Darwin in the Northern Territory to South Australia’s capital of Adelaide. Indeed, so incomprehensible was the size to Europeans when they first arrived Down Under, that in 1859 the Government offered a cash prize to the first person to successfully complete a south-north crossing of the country.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

American expat offers her VERY honest verdict on Australian supermarkets - and claims Woolworths is 'basic' and raves about 'amazing' Harris Farm

An American bikini designer living in Sydney has offered her honest opinion on Australia's supermarkets - describing Woolworths 'basic' while Harris Farm offers a 'nicer' shopping experience. Sophia Kim, who moved Down Under from California, Los Angeles in February 2020, shared a TikTok video comparing some of the nation's supermarket...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Infected supermarket worker puts hundreds of shoppers on alert as a busy Aldi and a soccer club are added to Sydney's spiralling Covid exposure list - so do you need to isolate?

A packed bus travelling through Sydney's west, along with an Aldi supermarket and an entire western Sydney soccer club have been exposed to Covid-19. The latest list of venues and public transport routes flagged by NSW Health on Monday comes as the state recorded 35 locally acquired cases with the Bondi cluster now surging to 238 infections with dozens more which have not yet been linked.
AnimalsThe Independent

Australian divers urged to eat fast-spreading sea urchins

Recreational divers in Australia are being urged by scientists to collect and eat sea urchins, whose population has soared in recent decades. Coastal ecosystems are under attack by the native creatures, which destroy biodiversity-sustaining kelp. Marine ecologist Dr Paul Carnell is seen collecting sea urchins at Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australian girl, 5, reunited with parents after 18 months stuck in India due to pandemic

A five-year-old girl who was stuck in India without her parents during the Covid-19 pandemic has finally been reunited with her mother after 18 months. Johannah, 5, a resident of Australia and her India-origin parents were visiting her grandparents in Kerala in November 2019, when the parents left her to stay with them for a while. They could not have anticipated the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many international borders closed around March 2020. Despite repeated attempts by her parents, Drisya and Dilin, to bring her back through commercial and government-organised flights, all their efforts failed as flights...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Your shop from hell: Sydney is thrown into panic-buying chaos AGAIN after millions who live or work in four Covid hotspots were told to stay at home for seven days

Hundreds of frenzied panic-buyers have descended on supermarkets across Sydney's eastern suburbs to stockpile toilet paper and food, despite no shops closing over the seven day lockdown. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian imposed the stay-at-home order on Friday morning after the state recorded 11 new local Covid cases with a further...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Reward of $250,000 offered for information into the disappearance of a respected schoolteacher who vanished before secretly changing her name and slipping into Australia

A $250,000 reward has been offered to help find a beloved and respected school teacher who secretly changed her name, slipped back into Australia and vanished more than 20 years ago. Marion Barter, 51, was last seen at a depot on Scarborough Street, near Railway Street, at Southport, Queensland, on...
AustraliaThe Guardian

Australian woman in Sydney quarantine told to charter flight to see dying father in Melbourne

An Australian woman who flew to Sydney from New York has been told she would have to book a $5,000 charter flight in order to see her dying father in Melbourne. Anna Coffey, a student in New York, was informed by her mother on Monday that her father’s condition was worsening after he suffered a second stroke. She booked the first available flight she could find, which was to Sydney.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Living in Australia: share your experience of coronavirus

The Australian government has announced a four-stage exit plan for coronavirus, which will see the weekly cap on international passenger arrivals into Australia tighten from 6,070 to 3,035 by 14 July. It comes as cases of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus have risen across the country. We’d...

Comments / 8

Community Policy