Rangers end 6-game skid with 8-3 win over Elvis and the A's

The Detroit Tigers (39-47) will battle the Texas Rangers (34-52) in Game 3 of a three-game face-off at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2:05 PM ET. Detroit earned a four-run lead in a 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in the opening match of a series on Monday. In Game 2, the Tigers kneeled to the Rangers after they failed to score in the last two innings heading to a 5-10 loss on Tuesday. Starter Jose Urena made 4.2 innings while allowing 5 earned runs on 6 base hits. Starter Jose Urena made 4.2 innings while allowing 5 earned runs on 6 base hits with 4 walks granted and struck out 3 Texas batters in picking up the loss. Left Fielder/PH Eric Haase earned 3 RBIs on one base hit with a run while Catcher Jake Rogers made one run on two base hits with an RBI in the loss. Left/Right Fielder Robbie Grossman added one run on one base hit with one RBI and 3rd Baseman Jeimer Candelario contributed one run on one hit in the losing effort for Detroit.