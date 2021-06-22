Cancel
Baseball

Rangers end 6-game skid with 8-3 win over Elvis and the A's

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer
swiowanewssource.com
 17 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino hit three-run homers, Kyle Gibson pitched into the sixth inning for another solid start and the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. A's shortstop Elvis Andrus went 0 for...

www.swiowanewssource.com
