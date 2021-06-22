Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

ROLAND WHITE reviews last night's TV: For star fisherman Tristan, there's no better plaice to be than Devon

By Roland White
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Devon And Cornwall

Rating:

Do Black Lives Still Matter?

Rating:

While Channel 4 often seems to pride itself on being modern and radical, some of its programmes are so traditional they probably wear bright red cords and a tweed jacket at the weekend and are hoping to join the Rotary Club.

Devon And Cornwall (C4) was one of these. It was so old-fashioned that one of the highlights featured four men of late middle age, racing along at speeds of no more than 8mph on a replica of the Puffing Devil steam engine, originally built in 1801 by the Cornish engineer Richard Trevithick.

With the men dressed in frock coats, it was like watching a Georgian version of Top Gear. All it needed was Squire Stig testing a souped-up horseless carriage in a reinforced periwig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EruPk_0abVQ7tz00
The true star of the show was a Devon fisherman called Tristan Northway (pictured)

Devon And Cornwall is basically a localised version of Countryfile, in that it features people in attractive rural settings doing typically telegenic things.

We were taken to a wild flower meadow at The Lost Gardens of Heligan, which was no surprise. By law, all documentaries about Cornwall must include a visit to Heligan. They must also, of course, open with an aerial view of cliffs and the sea.

It was all rather quaint. We watched the Puffing Devil go in for a service, and — on the River Otter, not far from the aptly named village of Otterton — we saw a charming new family of beavers, who happily played up to the cameras and hid any disappointment they might have felt that David Attenborough wouldn't be dropping by.

But the true star of the show was a Devon fisherman called Tristan Northway, who sails his one-man operated trawler out of Brixham at 2.30 each morning.

A man who gets wildly overexcited about fish, he was a natural in front of the camera. 'That is absolutely spanking — well chuffed,' he said, lovingly stroking a freshly caught plaice. The plaice looked a little less than chuffed.

UNLIKELY SUPERHERO OF THE WEEK:

In Birdgirl, an eccentric new animation series on E4, U.S. lawyer Judy Sebben not only runs her own legal practice but also finds time to be a winged, crime-busting superhero. Whatever next? 'Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's SuperRumpole.'

Over on the BBC, with football divided over players 'taking the knee' before matches at the Euros, a programme about racism in the game could not have been better timed.

But the episode of new series Do Black Lives Still Matter? (BBC1) dedicated to the sport felt like a missed opportunity. Half an hour, fronted by the rapper Saskilla, didn't seem long enough for such a complicated and sensitive subject.

On the face of it, football is very diverse. Overseas players, owners and managers dominate the British game. About a third of top players are black, many more than you'd expect from the UK's relatively small black population. But why aren't there more black managers?

The suggestion was that black players aren't seen as leaders. I'd liked to have heard from somebody like Les Ferdinand, the director of football at Queens Park Rangers — a black man at the top of a major London club.

There was a hint that deeper factors might be at play.

According to former England coach Hope Powell, black players are under-represented in the women's game because regional academies are in leafy, inaccessible areas. Even if selected, poorer children might simply not be able to attend.

There is cause for optimism, though. One interviewee was Tyrone Mings, whose leadership skills are obvious.

He is the fast-rising Aston Villa star who also now plays for England, and confidently gave interviews after last week's draw against Scotland.

It's hard to believe that just nine years ago he was playing for non-League Chippenham Town.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland White
Person
Les Ferdinand
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Plaice#London Club#Channel 4#The Rotary Club#Cornish#Georgian#Countryfile#The River Otter#Otterton#E4#Bbc#British#Non League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The Apprentice star Claude Littner replaced on BBC show after almost losing leg in horrific accident

Lord Alan Sugar has been forced to drop Claude Littner from The Apprentice due to a a horrific injury.Littner, 72, will not be taking part in the next series of the BBC series due to injuries sustained after falling off an electric bike back in April.It’s reported that Littner has undergone nine surgeries following the accident that occurred near his home in Mill Hill, London.He was rushed to a trauma unit at St Mary’s hospital where doctors immediately said they would have to amputate. However, they were able to save his leg after rushing him into surgery.Speaking about the...
TV Seriesimdb.com

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Is an Intoxicating Rabbit Hole With a Jennifer Coolidge Performance for the Ages: TV Review

The best compliment to give a Mike White series is that it’s near impossible to categorize. As with “Enlightened,” the 2011 Laura Dern vehicle that proved ahead of its time in more ways than one, It similarly examines the human costs of self-absorption, materialism and the double-edged sword of righteous crusading from those who don’t quite know how to help the world without making themselves the center of it. Entirely written and directed by White, “The White Lotus” seems to conclude that any character not battling an existential crisis is painfully oblivious — or at least not nearly as interesting as they might be,
EntertainmentThe Guardian

White Nights review – masterly staging of Dostoevsky’s unrequited love story

‘I am alone,” says the narrator of Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story, a man who has had so little interaction with the world that he has no life story to tell. In a quest for connection, he paces the streets of St Petersburg, spotting familiar faces but remaining unrecognised. His isolation is existential; for all his dreams and desires, he has left no mark behind.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher and Daisy May Cooper celebrate England semi-final win: ‘It’s coming home!’

Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey and David Beckham were among the celebrities to celebrate England’s historic win over Denmark during Wednesday (7 June) night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.Following a tense start in which Denmark scored the first goal, England went on to win the game 2-1, progressing the national team to their first major final since 1966.From her home in Los Angeles, British singer Lipa hosted an England party in which she served guests Dip Dab sweets and a platter of chocolate biscuits.“IT’S COMING HOME,” she wrote on Instagram, dressed in a red and white dress and with red crosses painted...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian TikTok star takes her own life aged just 19 after attracting a legion of fans by sharing her life as a fourth-generation farmer - as her poignant final post is revealed

A trailblazing young female farmer who gained global notoriety for her TikTok videos, has tragically ended her own life just days after posting an upbeat clip to her tens of thousands of followers. Caitlyn Loane, 19, was a fourth-generation farmer who garnered legions of admirers by showcasing her life in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats. The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.
Premier Leaguezapgossip.com

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praise England’s ‘huge team effort’ after Denmark win

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised England’s “huge team effort” after they booked a place in the Euro 2020 final. Prince William was among the thousands at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night (07.07.21) cheering the Three Lions on to a 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark, as his wife Duchess Catherine is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Watford and Aston Villa to pay tribute to Graham Taylor

Villa’s Premier League opener at Watford next month will feature a tribute to legendary manager Graham Taylor. The Hornets have confirmed the clash at Vicarage Road on August 14 will be their Graham Taylor matchday, an event held every year since his death in January, 2017. Taylor managed both clubs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy