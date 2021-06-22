Cancel
MasterChef judge Melissa Leong showcases her new shorter hairstyle during a shopping trip in Melbourne

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

She has brought plenty of glamour to MasterChef Australia since joining the Channel 10 cooking show as a judge last year.

And Melissa Leong showed off her chic new hairstyle on Sunday as she stepped out in Melbourne sporting a freshly cropped 'do.

The food critic, 39, made sure to mask up for her shopping trip, as the city recovers from a string of Covid-19 cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZi0C_0abVPxJN00
New hair who dis? MasterChef judge Melissa Leong showed off her chic new hairstyle on Sunday as she stepped out in Melbourne sporting a freshly cropped 'do

Melissa was seen heading to her car while laden with shopping bags.

Her impeccable outfit included a dark coat worn over a black-and-pink striped top adorned with glittery text.

She also wore dark, wide-legged pants and patent leather, low-heeled shoes.

Along with her car keys, the cookbook author carried a silver clutch and a pair of dark sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E87kb_0abVPxJN00
The look: The 39-year-old's impeccable outfit included a dark coat worn over a black-and-pink striped top adorned with glittery text
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChSqJ_0abVPxJN00
Well-heeled: She also wore dark, wide-legged pants and patent leather, low-heeled shoes

The outing comes after Melissa revealed what she and fellow MasterChef judges Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo eat while filming the show.

Melissa told the Herald Sun the trio are partial to toasted sandwiches.

'Often we make a round of breakfast jaffles for ourselves and the team, and if we're shooting long hours, they usually make a return later in the day,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lBvC_0abVPxJN00
Eat up: The outing comes after Melissa revealed what she and fellow MasterChef judges Andy Allen (right) and Jock Zonfrillo (left) eat while filming the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYqBv_0abVPxJN00
Jaffle's up! Melissa told the Herald Sun the trio are partial to toasted sandwiches

The judges like to have at least two cheeses, HP sauce and hot sauce in their toasties.

Melissa admits her guilty pleasure is 'plastic cheese' which she uses to make a 'dirty American quesadilla' with corn tortillas, and her favourite dish of all time is Hainanese chicken rice.

Melissa says she is turned off by tripe because it ruined one of her favourite dishes, pork bones soup, as a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDdMw_0abVPxJN00
Cheesy: Melissa admits her guilty pleasure is 'plastic cheese' which she uses to make a 'dirty American quesadilla' with tortillas, and her favourite dish of all time is Hainanese chicken rice
