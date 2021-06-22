Amouranth, Indiefoxx unbanned from Twitch after 3 days

Twitch has a complicated relationship with bans. It's been accused of unjustly banning some streamers in the past, while some of the platforms bans have suggested that Twitch may be inconsistent in the way it enforces the rules. For Amouranth and Indiefoxx, two streamers that have been banned for sexually suggestive content in both the hot tub and ASMR metas, staying active on Twitch has proved exceptionally difficult. Indiefoxx specifically had a tweet come back to haunt her after a recent ban, leading her fans to question how she's changed her content over time. Now, things have gotten even worse for the streamer: she's been banned again.