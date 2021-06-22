Amouranth, Indiefoxx unbanned from Twitch after 3 days
After three days two of Twitch’s most popular and controversial personalities, Amouranth and Indiefoxx have both been unbanned from the platform. The two streamers were handed suspensions after kickstarting the “ASMR meta,” a style of streaming where the creators would face away from the camera while licking the microphone. While neither revealed what exactly the ban was for, it’s likely Twitch banned the creators for breaking their sexually suggestive content policy.dotesports.com