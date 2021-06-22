Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Final Fantasy IX animated series for kids in development

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-based animation company Cyber Group Studios has signed a co-development and co-production deal with Square Enix to adapt Final Fantasy IX into an animated series for eight- to 13-year-olds, according to a Kidscreen report. Cyber Group Studios will handle production, worldwide distribution, licensing, and merchandising. Speaking to Kidscreen, Cyber Group...

www.gematsu.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Ix#Fantasy Games#Animated Series#Cyber Group Studios#Square Enix#Final Fantasy Ix#Kidscreen#Xbox One Switch#Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

“Smallville”‘s Animated Sequel Series Is In Development With Most Of Original Cast

We have ten thousand projects in production from WarnerMedia inspired by Superman, so why not another? Even animation is getting convoluted with the kid from Krypton with an animated series in production with HBO MAX already announced and several live-action ones all in various levels of development, it’s not crazy to hear that yet another one is in development. In this case, it’s an animated sequel series for Smallville.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters begin releasing in July

Earlier this month, in the middle of Square Enix’s E3 showcase, we saw a very intriguing (albeit brief) reveal. Square Enix revealed that it’s remastering the first six Final Fantasy games and bringing them to PC and mobile. These so-called Pixel Remasters would remake the graphics for all six games once again, attempting to update the look of each game for modern platforms while staying at least somewhat true to the originals.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy IX, reimagined by fans with current graphics

What would Final Fantasy IX look like if it were released today and the visual style of the original was respected? The Square Enix classic celebrated its twentieth anniversary in 2020, but beyond an improved port, the Japanese company has not developed any revamped version. Final Fantasy IX: Memoria Project is a fan project about reimagine what the game would look like with contemporary graphics. The first images that have been published show characters and settings … and you can see them just below these lines!
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ Series Launches from July 28 Individually as New Purchases, Old Versions Being Delisted

Following the news from earlier today with Final Fantasy 6 ($14.99) and Final Fantasy 5 ($14.99) confirmed to be delisted on Steam to only have the new Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster versions available, Square Enix has put up Steam pages for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, and Final Fantasy 6 confirming the prices, features, pre-order bonus on PC, and more including the launch date for the first three games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series begins on July 28 with Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3 all available to pre-order on Steam right now while Final Fantasy 4, 5, and 6 will follow later. The new features for some of the games on Steam indicate a rearranged soundtrack, improved interface, autobattle, extras like a music player, gallery, and more. Watch the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster trailer below:
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

“Legend of Mana” Anime Series Coming

Square Enix has announced it is teaming with Warner Bros. Japan to make an anime series adaptation of the “Mana” video game franchise which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab will be producing the project titled “Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal” which, as you...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Final Fantasy V & VI Are Leaving Steam This Month

Remasters of classic Final Fantasy titles are a fairly hit-or-miss bunch. Sometimes you get a version of the original title that’s simply been improved, like the iconic GBA releases of Final Fantasy IV, V and VI, or a reworking that makes some of the more obtuse games more palatable for a modern audience, like the Nintendo DS version of Final Fantasy III. However, there are some Final Fantasy remasters that are almost universally reviled among the fanbase due to the changes they make to the original game’s aesthetic – the Steam versions of FFV and VI. Now, however, it seems that Square Enix are eager to put these blunders behind them and move on to better projects – starting with removing them from Steam.
Video Gamesentertainium.co

Review: Edge of Eternity is not quite as final of a fantasy

French developer Midgar Studio‘s Edge of Eternity is proof that with plenty of passion and talent behind the wheel, you can get an ambitious project off the ground and get it going given enough time and budget. The game’s been out on Steam Early Access for quite a while and has only recently released its final build, showing off the small studio’s impressive outing of a very familiar style of RPG.
TV Seriesimore.com

'Stillwater,' the Apple TV+ animated kids series, earns a Peabody Award

The series has earned the award for "excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy." Stillwater, the Apple TV+ animated kids series, has earned a Peabody Award. Today, Apple announced that the beloved children's series has won a Peabody Award for "excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Final Fantasy pixel remasters launch next month

Square Enix has announced that its pixel remasters of Final Fantasy I, II, and III will be coming to PC and mobile on July 28th. The new pixel remaster series features redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics and rearranged soundtracks that have been overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu. Players can also expect improved gameplay, a modernized UI, an auto-battle option, and support for controllers and touch controls.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

What Is The Longest Running Anime series?

In modern anime, there are a few big names that stick out in terms of popularity and running time. Some of these include Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and Pokémon. Outside of the more mainstream names, there have been thousands of other series created, with some dwarfing these large properties in both age and total viewership. In fact, there has even been a handful of series that have remained on the air for over 50 years. And that begs the question: what is the longest-running anime series?
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Older Final Fantasy games for Android and iOS will be removed

Square Enix announced a new round that will be scrapped soon binnenkort Final Fantasy games, and this time it’s for Android and iOS versions. It quoted the coming Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games including: FFI, FFII, FFIII, FFIV, FFV, and FFVI, as the reason it is drawn. The titles for the games have been changed in both the App Store and Google Play to include (old version). No sale closing date has been announced and they appear to still be available for purchase on June 30, 2021.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Share of the Week: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Last week, we asked you to return to Midgar and share daring moments from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade using #PSshare #PSBlog. From intense battle shots to detailed portraits, here are this week’s highlights:. Jake_Bellamy92 shares Cloud in the heat of battle. TysonaterVA shares Yuffie holding up some Materia. Anthonyisback33...
Video GamesNME

Best PS4 games: the games worth playing in 2021

The PS4 has had a long life, becoming one of the most successful consoles of all time over the last few years. There’s a long list of third-party and first-party games that have contributed to that success, enough to keep players going for years to come. READ MORE: The best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy