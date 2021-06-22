Final Fantasy IX animated series for kids in development

Remasters of classic Final Fantasy titles are a fairly hit-or-miss bunch. Sometimes you get a version of the original title that’s simply been improved, like the iconic GBA releases of Final Fantasy IV, V and VI, or a reworking that makes some of the more obtuse games more palatable for a modern audience, like the Nintendo DS version of Final Fantasy III. However, there are some Final Fantasy remasters that are almost universally reviled among the fanbase due to the changes they make to the original game’s aesthetic – the Steam versions of FFV and VI. Now, however, it seems that Square Enix are eager to put these blunders behind them and move on to better projects – starting with removing them from Steam.