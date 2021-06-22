Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Delta to hire 1,000-plus pilots by summer 2022

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzSDI_0abVP3PI00

As travel demand rebounds amid the nationwide COVID-19 recovery, Delta Air Lines told staff Monday that it plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by the summer of 2022.

“This is exciting news both for the pilots looking to join Delta and those of you already on the seniority list because it means career progression opportunities as we continue our recovery, account for scheduled pilot retirements and position for network expansion,” John Laughter, the Atlanta-based carrier’s head of operations, stated in a memo to employees seen by CNBC.

The company announced two months ago that it planned to resume hiring midyear, with 75 pilots expected to be onboarded between June and August, the network reported.

According to Reuters, Laughter also told employees in his memo that Delta expects U.S. leisure travel volume to return this month to pre-pandemic levels and is already seeing a resurgence in business travel.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Pilot#Cnbc#Reuters#Laughter#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryMotley Fool

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines Choose Different Fleet Strategies

Nine years ago, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and its pilots reached an historic agreement that significantly changed the U.S. airline industry's competitive dynamics. Delta agreed to add 88 small main-line jets -- Boeing (NYSE:BA) 717s -- to its fleet, providing advancement opportunities for its pilots. In exchange, it got permission to add 70 more 76-seat jets in its outsourced regional operations.
Public HealthMic

Is the Delta Plus variant as dangerous as it sounds?

If your Instagram stories are any indicator, Hot Vax Summer is in full swing in the United States. But amid the reunions and revelry, sobering headlines remind us that the pandemic isn’t over yet. Lately, concerns have been swirling around the Delta Plus coronavirus variant, first detected in India in April and now present in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S., the New York Times reported. Here’s everything you need to know about this new variant.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

United Airlines Expects To Hire 10,000 More Pilots By 2030

United’s new blockbuster order for 270 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft comes with huge job growth. The carrier plans to hire 10,000 new pilots by the end of the decade and a total of 25,000 new employees by 2026. These will be spread out across United’s hubs, with Newark seeing the largest rise in workforce.
Public HealthPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Will COVID Delta disrupt the Summer of ’21?

As we approach the July 4 holiday weekend, there are continuing signs things are getting back to normal, and the state's COVID metrics continue to show the pandemic is waning here. Governor Phil Murphy reported just 191 new COVID cases on Sunday and the state's rate of transmission (r/t) remains...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

SAS To Launch A321LR Operations; Full U.S. Network Set To Return

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) said it will finally be operating to all its U.S. destinations again in the fall as it announced the resumption of direct service to Boston in September and Miami in October. The Star Alliance member said the three-times weekly Boston Logan (BOS) route from Copenhagen... Subscription Required.
Public HealthPosted by
Rutherford Source

COVID-19 Delta and Delta Plus Variants Threaten Unvaccinated

As we know from the many strains of flu, viruses mutate. But, unlike bacteria, they do not live long outside the host body, so they work hard to get into a host and thrive because they are microscopic parasites. Unfortunately, often as they thrive, they make their host sick. This is what COVID-19 is doing, and the latest variants, Delta and Delta Plus are what have been overwhelming India’s medical system. And they are the next threat to health in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Made An Amazing ‘Queer Eye’ Themed Safety Video But COVID-19 Means it Won’t Show Onboard Flights

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, Delta Air Lines was putting the finishing touches on a brand new safety video to coincide with a new season of the hit ‘Queer Eye’ Netflix reboot. The pandemic, like so many things, delayed the release of the new video before senior executives finally took the decision to drop the video altogether.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Airline executives express strong confidence in U.S. Virgon Islands

ORLANDO, FL – The U.S. Virgin Islands’ management of the COVID-19 public health crisis along with savvy marketing tactics are being credited for the confidence airlines have placed in adding and increasing service to both St. Croix and St. Thomas. Speaking at the recent 2021 Routes Americas air service development...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Rise Of Long Haul Narrowbody Flights

Since the introduction of the 757, long-haul flying has not just been the domain of widebody aircraft. This has expanded more in recent years and is set to go further with the new A321XLR. It’s a trend that seems set, offering new routes options and economics for airlines. Whether you want to or not, you are likely to end up flying this way soon.
Technologyaveryjournal.com

NCDOT asks drone pilots to fly safe this summer

RALEIGH – More North Carolina residents and visitors are expected to use their personal drones this summer than ever. More than 30,000 North Carolinians now own and operate drones for personal and recreational use. As the number of drone operators grows, the N.C. Department of Transportation is reminding drone pilots to follow safety precautions because drones can be dangerous to others if they are not operated properly.
Aerospace & DefenseSKIFT

U.S.-UK Flying Will Be Back in Weeks: Airline Group Chief

In a move of optimism, the head of IATA says airlines could pressure governments enough to open the U.S.-UK corridor. Will it work?. The head of global airline body IATA said he was cautiously optimistic about demand for travel in the second half of the year, adding that he expects transatlantic flying between Britain and the United States to re-open in the coming weeks.
Economyblooloop.com

Disney World offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to new staff

The Walt Disney Company is attempting to fill job openings as the summer season nears by offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to new staff at Walt Disney World Resort, according to the company’s website. Disney World’s new housekeepers and culinary cast members will receive the bonus if they stay on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy