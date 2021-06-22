The 10 Best Movies About Nuclear Fear
5. Fail Safe (1964, Sidney Lumet) This Cold War thriller came early in the career of legendary director Sidney Lumet and at the height of the tension brewing over the threat of worldwide nuclear destruction. Based on the novel by Eugene Burdick and Harvey Wheeler, the film presents a more serious version of the events parodied in Dr. Strangelove. Fail Safe is no laughing matter though, and dynamic performances by Henry Fonda, Dan O’Herlihy, and Walter Matthau keep us riveted throughout.www.tasteofcinema.com