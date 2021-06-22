Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings; Mets and Braves split

Jacob deGrom was actually just getting warmed up when he pitched to a 0.66 ERA this year in spring training. The real season began for the Mets on April 5, and the right-hander has continued manhandling opponents with his 100-mph fastball and filthy slider. He will take a 0.50 ERA and a 30-inning scoreless streak to the mound for his Saturday start against the Phillies. Over his past 21 innings pitched, he has allowed just five hits and struck out 35, and his place as the game’s best pitcher is unquestioned.