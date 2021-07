Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Wade had been with the major-league club for over two months, but he saw sporadic playing time and had started in just two games since May 31. He's hit .224 with a triple, 14 runs, four stolen bases and two RBI in the big leagues this year. The 26-year-old could see more at-bats in the minors, while left-hander Wandy Peralta will remain on the active roster after he served as the 27th man for Sunday's twin bill against the Mets.