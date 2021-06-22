The 10 Best John Frankenheimer Movies

I wrote this for AwardsDaily back in 2015. D05.30.16:. "Mad Max: Fury Road" has singlehandedly redefined what an action movie can do. George Miller worked on his baby for the better part of 30 years and his vision was finally unleashed on screens nationwide a few weekends ago to the ravest of rave reviews. Where does this "Mad Max" stack up with the others? I'm pretty sure it's on par with, if not better than, 1982's "The Road Warrior", a film that changed the action movie game over 30 years ago. Will "Fury Road" be as indelibly treasured a decade or two from now? Time will tell, but the feminist angle – a kickass Charlize Theron – and chaotically edited action might be a sign of things to come with the genre (could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing). When the movie was done all I could think of was how all these young, hip, new superhero movie directors coming from the indie scene just got schooled on how an action movie should be made...all this by a 70-year-old filmmaker.