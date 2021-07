No matter if it's AA or AAA, Bridgeport's been in a class by itself lately. The Indians proved it again to the rest of the state on Saturday. Ryan Goff worked 41/3 innings of solid relief and No. 9 hitter Drew Hogue delivered a pair of run-scoring hits Saturday as Bridgeport turned the tables on Hurricane, ringing up a 10-4 victory in the Class AAA prep baseball state tournament championship game in front of a large turnout at Appalachian Power Park.