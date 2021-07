The Chicago Cubs had a less than ideal month of June. After a successful May, the club went into a tailspin that continues to this day, losers of their last 10 games. This marks the longest losing streak to plague the North Siders since their 12-game losing streak back in 2012 – the height of the rebuild. During this span, they fell from being tied for first place in the National League Central to being in third, sitting and 8 1/2 games out of first entering play Tuesday.