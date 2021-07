Two guys on ‘The Bachelorette’ took their drama from real life to the show, and it led to Katie Thurston eliminating one of them on the spot. Katie Thurston sent Cody Menk home in the middle of a group date during the June 14 episode of The Bachelorette. The trouble started during the day portion of the date, which saw the guys wrestling each other in a mud pit. Cody was paired up against Aaron Clancy, and the tension between them was obvious before they even got in the ring. “Cody and I know each other from back home and I’m not a fan of him,” Aaron admitted. “he knows that. He’s not here for the right reasons.”