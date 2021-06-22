Star Tribune names Loffler Companies a 2021 National Standard Setter for Top Workplaces

I trace my roots back to 2003, when several Harvard students created a website where others could rate the attractiveness of fellow students. The next year, they launched me as an online community for the school. I grew — and now nearly 1.9 billion people use me daily, while more than 2.8 billion use me monthly. About 36% of American adults recently reported regularly getting their news from me. Based in Menlo Park, California, I employ more than 60,000 people and rake in more than $94 billion annually. My businesses include Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus. Who am I? ¦