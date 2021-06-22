Star Tribune names Loffler Companies a 2021 National Standard Setter for Top Workplaces
MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. The Star Tribune has named Loffler Companies a 2021 National Standard Setter as a Minnesota Top Workplace. The Top Workplaces list recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.www.nhregister.com