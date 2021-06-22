Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Federal Reserve speakers in focus

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance, with a number of speakers on tap including Fed Chairman Powell who testifies to Congress today.

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Inflation#Us Treasury#St Louis Fed#Fomc#Usd#The Coronavirus Crisis#Nbh#The Czech National Bank#Pce#Asian#Adxy#Eur#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicsharrisondaily.com

Federal Reserve pledges 'powerful support' for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Sees Progress on Taper Threshold, but Timing Uncertain: Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Federal Reserve policymakers generally agreed that the threshold to begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases had not yet been met, though some members believe the conditions to taper could arrive sooner rather than later amid an improving economic backdrop, according to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
Politicswtvbam.com

Minutes of Federal Reserve June 15-16 policy meeting

(Reuters) – Discussion of Repurchase Agreement Arrangements. Participants resumed their discussion from the April 2021 FOMC meeting of considerations related to the establishment of a domestic standing repurchase agreement (repo) facility (SRF) and a standing Foreign International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) repo facility. Building on discussion at previous meetings, the staff presented considerations for how these facilities might be designed. The design considerations were guided by participants’ general desire to have these facilities play a backstop role in fostering effective implementation of monetary policy and supporting smooth functioning of markets. In April, participants highlighted the importance of designing these facilities in a way that would leave ample room for private market activity while minimizing the potential for stigma, promote equitable access to an appropriately broad set of counterparties, and be governed by the FOMC. With these principles and goals in mind, the staff presented potential terms for each facility.
BusinessUS News and World Report

June FOMC Minutes Don't Much Alter Taper Narrative

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," though participants expected progress to continue, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting. "Various participants" at the session...
Economydecrypt.co

Coinbase CEO Met With Federal Reserve Chair Powell in May

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell took a meeting with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on May 11, according to Fed records. Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the House, was also present at the meeting. On May 14, Armstrong tweeted about having “spent most of [the] week in DC meeting with...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Minutes of June FOMC Under Scrutiny for Taper-Timing Hints

(Bloomberg) -- The record of the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month, which surprised investors with a hawkish pivot, will be scrutinized on Wednesday for any hints on when the central bank will pare back its support for the economy. The Fed delivered a double-whammy at the June gathering after its...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Large US banks pass Federal Reserve stress test

Washington, Jun 24 (EFE News) .- The 23 large banks in the United States passed the stress test of the Federal Reserve (Fed), showing that “they could withstand another serious recession,” the US central bank reported in a statement. The Fed’s Vice President for Supervision, Randal Quarles, said in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Top GOP Senator Rips Federal Reserve For Not Complying With Congressional Probe Into ‘Woke Mission Creep’

The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee sent scathing letters to four Federal Reserve banks Wednesday morning, ripping them for ignoring congressional oversight. Sen. Pat Toomey accused the Federal Reserve Banks of San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston and Atlanta of ignoring his investigation into their recent ventures into research related to environmental, social and governance topics. None of the banks have provided the documents that Toomey requested they submit to him by June 7 as part of the probe.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer deleted its article that says its “Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the FDA” Why now?

On June 19, 2021, a Twitter user from Québec, Canada by the name Mone C, posted a link to Pfizer’s website about an informational article titled, “The Facts About the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine | pfpfizeruscom not approved. Authorized.” The article, which was presumably written in May or earlier, could still be found on Pfizer’s website a few days after Mone shared the link to the article.
Public HealthFXStreet.com

US Treasury yields bounce off February lows as coronavirus concerns mount

US Treasury yields rebound from a five-month low, snap three-day downtrend. Covid strains seem to spread faster in the West, Asia-Pacific keeps struggling with the virus. Vaccine news offers little solace amid a quiet session. The coronavirus (COVID-19) woes favor the US Treasury yield rebound as the traders seek fewer...
WorldFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Bears stay directed to 0.7400 on downbeat China inflation, covid woes

AUD/USD whipsaws near multi-day low on soft prints of China CPI, PPI before refreshing the yearly low. China CPI eased to 1.1% YoY, PPI matched 8.8% forecast for June. Covid concerns underpin DXY rebound, weigh on stock futures. Qualitative catalysts remain as the key, virus updates are important for near-term...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY spikes to 110.00 as US Treasury yields recover

USD/JPY rebounds sharply from the early dip in the European trading hours. 10-year US Treasury yields rebound from sub 1.30 level and gain more than 3%. US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 92.50. After edging lower in the earlier trade session fluctuating in a narrow trade range below...

Comments / 0

Community Policy