Williamson County Schools board extends Superintendent Jason Golden's contract
After nearly an hour of heated public comments, the Williamson County Schools Board of Education voted June 21 to extend the contract of Superintendent Jason Golden. Eight board members voted to approve the extension, with Board Member Candy Emerson abstaining and Board Member Brad Fiscus absent. Two board members, Dan Cash and Jay Galbreath, voted against the extension, citing the district's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in schools and recent controversy over WCS's Wit and Wisdom reading curriculum.communityimpact.com